Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Telekom Austria AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Telekom Austria in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89.

TKAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Telekom Austria from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.50 ($10.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.70) to €7.30 ($7.93) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Telekom Austria stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.26. Telekom Austria has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $18.46.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 9.63%.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

