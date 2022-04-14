Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

BHF stock opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.47. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,153,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

