Secom Co., Ltd. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS SOMLY opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Secom has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

