Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Cut by Analyst

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

NVDA stock opened at $222.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.85. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $557.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

