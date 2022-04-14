Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $32.94 on Monday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $115.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acme United by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

