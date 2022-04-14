StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global cut their target price on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
NYSE CYD opened at $10.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.
