StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global cut their target price on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE CYD opened at $10.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in China Yuchai International by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

