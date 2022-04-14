IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSE:IRS opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $5.27.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
