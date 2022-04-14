IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:IRS opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $5.27.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

