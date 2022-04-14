Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE KRA opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.64. Kraton has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $512.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,293,000 after acquiring an additional 159,965 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the third quarter valued at $84,000,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,252,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,001,000 after buying an additional 495,977 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,191,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,199,000 after buying an additional 341,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kraton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,909,000 after buying an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

