Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.