Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.75.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
