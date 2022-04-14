StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ARL opened at $17.99 on Monday. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.57 million, a P/E ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

