Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Down 12.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley now has a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00. Bicycle Therapeutics traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.79. 4,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 374,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCYC. SVB Leerink began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

