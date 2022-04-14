Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.