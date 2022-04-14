Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marathon Oil traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 187844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,754,000 after purchasing an additional 998,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after purchasing an additional 878,317 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after purchasing an additional 335,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.