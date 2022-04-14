AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $1,766,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 94.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $43,634,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,469,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

