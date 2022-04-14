Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Issued By KeyCorp

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.40.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $289.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $1,932,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $2,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

