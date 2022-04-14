CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $90.58 and last traded at $92.08, with a volume of 24663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.33.

The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of CarMax by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $122.77.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

