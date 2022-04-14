Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equitable in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

EQH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 168.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after buying an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Equitable by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after buying an additional 74,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Equitable by 2.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Equitable by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,472. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

