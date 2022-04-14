M&T Bank Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley lowered M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $159.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.51. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

