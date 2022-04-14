Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.90.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $690,223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $228,567,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $140,429,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

