KeyCorp Weighs in on IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for IQVIA in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.61.

NYSE IQV opened at $239.31 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a one year low of $207.86 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.38 and a 200 day moving average of $247.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

