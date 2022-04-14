Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOM. Liberum Capital raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.54) to GBX 410 ($5.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.30) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

DOM opened at GBX 381.60 ($4.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 374.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 390.35. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 326 ($4.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 473.60 ($6.17).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

