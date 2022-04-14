Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

