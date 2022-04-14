Financial Comparison: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) & Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT)

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) and Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and Tailwind Two Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems 0.80% 0.38% 0.07% Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -0.70%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Casa Systems and Tailwind Two Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40 Tailwind Two Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Casa Systems presently has a consensus price target of $7.38, indicating a potential upside of 87.66%. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.82%. Given Tailwind Two Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tailwind Two Acquisition is more favorable than Casa Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Casa Systems and Tailwind Two Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $401.33 million 0.83 $3.21 million $0.03 131.04 Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Two Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Tailwind Two Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Casa Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casa Systems beats Tailwind Two Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, as well as small cell solutions, axyom element management system, and fixed wireless access devices; and virtual, centralized, and distributed deployment, and bandwidth capacity expansion systems. The company also provides optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice router, fiber extension, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

