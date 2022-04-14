Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,290 ($42.87) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPLM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.70) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.61) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.23) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,123.33 ($40.70).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,856 ($37.22) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,504 ($45.66). The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 51.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,643.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,929.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

