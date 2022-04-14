Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) vs. Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Financial Survey

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) and Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and Digital Locations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16% Digital Locations -54,604.85% N/A -793.36%

This table compares Quest Resource and Digital Locations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.71 $1.69 million $0.08 72.13 Digital Locations $20,000.00 78.73 -$13.12 million N/A N/A

Quest Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Locations.

Risk and Volatility

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Locations has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Quest Resource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quest Resource and Digital Locations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00 Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Resource currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 102.20%. Given Quest Resource’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Digital Locations.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Digital Locations on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded in July 2002 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

About Digital Locations (Get Rating)

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as an aggregator, developer, and acquirer of small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of sites to meet the expected demand of growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

