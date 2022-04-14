Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) vs. MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Head-To-Head Survey

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com N/A -12.72% -4.98% MCX Technologies -56.27% -22.33% -18.51%

1.6% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lottery.com has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lottery.com and MCX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00 MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lottery.com presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 410.20%. Given Lottery.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lottery.com and MCX Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $68.53 million 2.18 -$10.95 million N/A N/A MCX Technologies $50,000.00 N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

MCX Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lottery.com.

Summary

Lottery.com beats MCX Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com (Get Rating)

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About MCX Technologies (Get Rating)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

