DFS Furniture’s (DFS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.86) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 153.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 365 ($4.76) to GBX 325 ($4.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 177.80 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81. The company has a market capitalization of £459.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.51. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 171.37 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.15).
DFS Furniture Company Profile (Get Rating)
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.
