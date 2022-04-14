Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,300 ($56.03) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CWK. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cranswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,180 ($54.47).

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 3,620 ($47.17) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,543.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,596.31. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 3,118 ($40.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,200 ($54.73). The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

