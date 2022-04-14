Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

CPC stock opened at GBX 81 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The City Pub Group has a one year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 139.95 ($1.82). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.13 million and a PE ratio of -19.76.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

