Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Coats Group (LON:COAGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 103 ($1.34) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COA. Barclays raised their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 90.80 ($1.18).

Shares of Coats Group stock opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49. Coats Group has a twelve month low of GBX 55.50 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23.

Coats Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Coats Group (LON:COA)

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.