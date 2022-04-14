Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 103 ($1.34) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COA. Barclays raised their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 90.80 ($1.18).

Shares of Coats Group stock opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49. Coats Group has a twelve month low of GBX 55.50 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

