Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,545 ($20.13) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.41) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.89) to GBX 1,750 ($22.80) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.86) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,628.75 ($21.22).

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,504 ($19.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,452.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,514.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,163 ($15.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,760 ($22.93).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

