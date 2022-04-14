Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.51) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 983.50 ($12.82).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 829 ($10.80) on Tuesday. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.27). The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 826.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 877.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

