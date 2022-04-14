Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 490 ($6.39) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.86) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.86) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.12) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.93) to GBX 450 ($5.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.89) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 469.38 ($6.12).

LON:BP opened at GBX 397.35 ($5.18) on Monday. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 380.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 361.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £369 ($480.84). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($402.35). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 268 shares of company stock worth $104,921.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

