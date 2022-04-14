Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,940 ($25.28) target price on the stock.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($25.54) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,229.17 ($29.05).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,596 ($20.80) on Monday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,767.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,818.93.

In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($21.02) per share, with a total value of £80,650 ($105,095.13). Also, insider Carolyn McCall bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($24.09) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($433.70). Insiders have bought 8,158 shares of company stock worth $13,062,622 in the last 90 days.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

