Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,940 ($25.28) target price on the stock.
BRBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($25.54) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,229.17 ($29.05).
Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,596 ($20.80) on Monday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,767.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,818.93.
About Burberry Group (Get Rating)
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
