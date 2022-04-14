Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of BAKK opened at GBX 108.40 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.83. The company has a market cap of £628.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. Bakkavor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 96.80 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.80 ($1.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

