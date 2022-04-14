Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 774 ($10.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £319.44 million and a P/E ratio of 19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.27. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 570 ($7.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 752.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 813.36.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
