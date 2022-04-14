Ascential (LON:ASCL) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASCL. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.12) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.73) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 450 ($5.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 453.33 ($5.91).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 335.60 ($4.37) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 333.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 379.57. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 297.80 ($3.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.95).

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.37), for a total value of £20,823.60 ($27,135.26).

Ascential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.