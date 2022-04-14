Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

BBOX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.39) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.33).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 242.60 ($3.16) on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 187.50 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 233.72. The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

