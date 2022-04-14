Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 4,050” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 176.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,755.36 ($48.94).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,464 ($19.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,788.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,236.09. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85).

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

