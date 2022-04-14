ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,755.36 ($48.94).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 1,464 ($19.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,788.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,236.09. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

