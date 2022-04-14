Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:ASLI opened at GBX 110.20 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of £454.22 million and a P/E ratio of 8.71. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.69).

In other news, insider John A. N. Heawood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,334.12).

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

