ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 4,100

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 180.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASC. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,755.36 ($48.94).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,464 ($19.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,788.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,236.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.