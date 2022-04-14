Berenberg Bank Cuts Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Price Target to GBX 1,040

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,120 ($14.59) to GBX 1,040 ($13.55) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 1,102 ($14.36) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,206.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,339.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £334.80 million and a P/E ratio of -17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avon Protection has a 12-month low of GBX 860 ($11.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,660 ($47.69).

In other Avon Protection news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 5,000 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,009 ($13.15) per share, for a total transaction of £50,450 ($65,741.46). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,026 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,744.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

