AG.L’s (AG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 595 ($7.75) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AG.L to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 660 ($8.60) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AG.L presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 588.40 ($7.67).

AG.L Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

