M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $169.88

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.88 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 186.40 ($2.43). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 186.40 ($2.43), with a volume of 43,680 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 260 ($3.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 169.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £227.89 million and a PE ratio of -81.04.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

