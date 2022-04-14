Short Interest in Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Increases By 181.9%

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 181.9% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GIDMF opened at 0.06 on Thursday. Golden Independence Mining has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.09.
About Golden Independence Mining (Get Rating)
