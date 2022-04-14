TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Short Interest Update

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the March 15th total of 735,400 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 459,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

WULF stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.13 million, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.81. TeraWulf has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $43.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $967,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc bought 158,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,996.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,981,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,533,290.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,022,335 shares of company stock worth $7,793,926 over the last ninety days. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

