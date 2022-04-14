Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Increases By 179.0%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 179.0% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NSL stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 10,000 shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $112,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

