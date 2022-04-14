Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Raised to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

WBD stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

