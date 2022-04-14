Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Vyant Bio stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Vyant Bio has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

